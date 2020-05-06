China's Xi says coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty

China's Xi says coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertaintyReuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:08 IST
China's coronavirus prevention and control still face great uncertainty, president Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Wednesday, as the cabinet plans more measures to alleviate firms' tax burdens and boost credit support.
In a separate cabinet meeting led by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, the government said it will support banks to issue more unsecured loans, while extending the loan and interest payment forbearance for firms who keep staff, state television reported.
