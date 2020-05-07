Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he did not wear mask at Honeywell facility after consulting CEO

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 04:26 IST
Trump says he did not wear mask at Honeywell facility after consulting CEO

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not wear a mask during a tour on Tuesday of a Honeywell International Inc factory in Arizona after consulting the company's chief executive, despite requirements at the plant that workers wear them. Trump, speaking to reporters at a White House event marking National Nurses Day, said he tried some masks on backstage, including one from Honeywell, 3M and about four others.

The president has not been wearing a mask in public despite health advice from his administration encouraging people to do so to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Trump said before embarking on his trip to Arizona to visit a plant that made masks that he would likely wear one when he was there. He did not wear one for the majority of his visit, but he told reporters he had one on at least briefly.

"I had a mask on for a period of time," Trump said. "I can’t help it if you didn’t see me. I mean, I had a mask on, but I didn’t need it. And I asked specifically the head of Honeywell: 'Should I wear a mask?' And he said, "Well, you don’t need one,'" Trump said. Trump took a tour of the facility, held a meeting about how the virus was affecting native Americans, and gave remarks, all without a mask.

Asked how long he had one on, Trump said, "Not too long, but I had it on. I had it on ... backstage. But they said you didn't need it." Trump wore safety goggles during the factory tour. Production workers wore masks and a sign was visible that read: "Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!"

Some of the officials who joined Trump for the tour also did not wear masks. Honeywell said on Wednesday, "Following White House recommended protocol, a small number of individuals directly interfacing with the president ... were tested for COVID-19 immediately prior to the event, received negative test results, and were permitted to not wear masks ... All others present were wearing masks ... in accordance with Honeywell’s site policy.”

Vice President Mike Pence was criticized in recent days for not wearing a face mask when visiting patients at the Mayo Clinic last week, something he apologized for during a television interview on Sunday.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Duchess Kate launches photo project to capture lockdown Britain

Kate, Britains Duchess of Cambridge, launched a project on Thursday to encourage Britons to submit pictures of their current daily lives and the work of Helpers and Heroes to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown. The Hol...

How lax rules, missed warnings led to Japan's second coronavirus cruise-ship hot spot

Seven days before Japan quarantined a cruise ship near Tokyo early this year, in what became one of the first coronavirus hot spots outside China, another cruise ship docked in southern Japan.For the next five weeks, as the virus took hold ...

Trump says he did not wear mask at Honeywell facility after consulting CEO

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not wear a mask during a tour on Tuesday of a Honeywell International Inc factory in Arizona after consulting the companys chief executive, despite requirements at the plant that workers ...

Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg

Facebook Incs new content oversight board will include a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and several constitutional law experts and rights advocates among its first 20 members, the company announced on Wednesday. The ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020