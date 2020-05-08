Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mood among German Mittelstand worse than during financial crisis - survey

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:54 IST
Mood among German Mittelstand worse than during financial crisis - survey

The mood in Germany's Mittelstand, the small and medium-sized companies that form the backbone of Europe's biggest economy, is worse than in March 2009, during the throes of the global financial crisis, KfW state development bank said on Friday.

A barometer for the Mittelstand produced by KfW and the Ifo institute showed sentiment dropping by 26 points to -45.4 in April as the coronavirus crisis continued to take its toll. That compared with -37.6 in March 2009 and came after a 20.0 point drop in March 2020.

KfW said Mittelstand firms were more pessimistic about the future than ever before.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks climb on financial opening, easing trade tensions

Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, in line with gains on the mainland, as investors cheered Beijing opening up its financial markets further to foreign investors and talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials. China finalised rules on Thu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks boosted by U.S.-China talks ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Global shares rallied on Friday as investors cheered signs of improving Sino-American relations and looked towards more governments gradually reopening their economies. The positive mood stands in sharp contrast to the economic data. U.S. u...

Novelis Q4 sales dive 12 pc to $2.7 billion as commodity prices fall

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reported 12 per cent year-on-year decline in net sales to 2.7 billion dollars for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to lower average LME aluminum prices and local ma...

'Four More Shots Please!' renewed for third season by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Four More Shots Please, their most watched Indian Original show, for a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the shows second season started streaming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020