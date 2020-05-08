Left Menu
Development News Edition

France eyes EU COVID recovery fund of 150-300 bln euros per year in 2021-23 - document

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:14 IST
France eyes EU COVID recovery fund of 150-300 bln euros per year in 2021-23 - document
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

France has proposed that the European Commission issue bonds to finance a recovery fund for the European Union worth 1-2% of gross national income per year - or 150-300 billion euros - in 2021-23, according to a French proposal seen by Reuters. The EU is debating how to kickstart growth after a slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The Commission, the EU executive, is due in the week starting May 18 to make a formal proposal on a new joint budget for all the 27 member states for 2021-27, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MMF), and an accompanying Recovery Fund.

"The size should be at least 1% to 2% of EU GNI per year over the next three years, which would provide the EU budget with a top-up of 150 to 300 billion euros each year between 2021 and 2023," the French discussion document on the Recovery Fund said. "Loans to member states could help to close the gap, but need to remain a top-up to grants. To ensure maximum added value, such loans should have a grace period, very long maturity, and low-interest-rate ... It is also essential that this fund be set-up as soon as possible, possibly before the entry into force of the next MFF."

EU leaders agreed last month to build the fund but left most of the details unresolved. Paris proposed the Commission make a swift one-off bond issuance of papers with a maturity of 2-8 years to raise funds against an increased MFF headroom and guarantees by national governments. Such bonds could be rolled over for a long time before eventually being repaid by the EU budget. (Editing by Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trains resume for Indian migrant workers amid protests, deaths

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, May 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state resumed train services on Friday to take migrant workers home after protests over growing distress of those stranded and reports of deaths among the thou...

NCW seeks action taken report from Haryana police over gang-rape of migrant woman

The National Commission for Women on Friday sought a detailed action taken report from the Haryana police after a migrant woman was allegedly gang-raped by two people in the states Hisar district. According to a media report, a migrant&#16...

CISF Assistant sub-inspector posted in Kolkata dies due to COVID-19

Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Friday confirmed that the medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Kolkata revealed that he died due to the novel coronavirus. The CISF official was posted at the security un...

COVID-19: President authorises placement on parole of selected offenders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the placement on parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities, which are considered high-risk areas of infection.In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020