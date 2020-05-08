Left Menu
White House defends coronavirus safety measures as another staffer falls ill

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:51 IST
The White House on Friday defended measures it has taken to protect President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the safety of the United States' top leaders. The new case, on Pence's team and confirmed by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, came a day after news that Trump's personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A senior administration official stressed that Trump and Pence have not been in recent contact with the infected staffer, according to a media pool report. But the two cases in quick succession heightened fears of contagion for the president and vice president, with both Trump and Pence recently resuming robust travel schedules despite a national COVID-19 death toll that has topped 75,000.

But McEnany on Friday pointed to new steps taken to further protect top officials, noting the White House is now conducting contact tracing and putting in place all guidelines recommended for essential workers. "We've taken every single precaution to protect the president," McEnany insisted to reporters at a White House news briefing. She also pointed to regular cleanings and adherence to distancing guidelines of six feet between individuals that are not always followed at crowded White House events.

"We've done every single thing that Dr. (Deborah) Birx and Dr. (Anthony) Fauci have asked us to do," she added, referring to highly respected physicians on the White House coronavirus task force. Earlier on Friday, Trump was asked in a Fox News interview whether those who serve him food would now cover their faces. "They've already started," he said on the network's "Fox and Friends" morning program.

The White House has also instituted daily, as opposed to weekly, coronavirus tests of Trump and Pence. Both men tested negative for the virus and were feeling well after the Trump staffer - a military service member who works as a White House valet - came down with the virus. Trump also told Fox News he has not yet been tested for antibodies to the coronavirus but probably would be soon. Such a test could confirm previous exposure to the virus.

Still, Trump and Pence maintain busy public schedules. The vice president, who has led the coronavirus task force, flew to Iowa on Friday to meet with faith leaders about holding "responsible" gatherings and to discuss the food supply at Midwestern grocery chain Hy-Vee Inc's headquarters. According to a senior administration official cited in the media pool report, a Pence staffer tested positive for the virus, prompting staffers to deplane Air Force 2 on Friday morning and briefly delay the planned takeoff.

"Out of abundance of caution we went back and looked into all the person's contacts most recently," the official said, adding that six individuals who may have been in contact with the infected person were removed from the flight before it departed. Trump on Friday attended a public event at the World War Two memorial with elderly veterans where neither Trump, first lady Melania Trump, the veterans nor military officials seen at the ceremony wore masks.

When asked about the safety of the ceremony's elderly participants, McEnany said: "They made the choice to come here because they've chosen to put their nation first. They wanted to be with their commander in chief on this momentous day." Trump later met face-to-face with Republican members of Congress at the White House where no face masks appeared to be worn.

DICTATORS, KINGS, AND QUEENS Even as White House staffers don masks, protective facial coverings have been a harder sell for Trump and Pence.

Trump himself has said he would not wear a mask and has not publicly worn one to any of his events amid the pandemic, but told reporters this week he tried some on behind the scenes during his visit to a Honeywell face mask factory in Arizona. "As I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens ... I don’t see it for myself, I just don’t,” Trump said in early April when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending widespread mask use to slow the coronavirus's spread.

The virus, which first surfaced in Wuhan, China late last year, has infected more than a million Americans and driven millions into unemployment due to lockdown measures to curb a rise in infections. Those measures are being eased in some states, but many are still requiring masks. Both Trump and Pence have drawn fire for not donning masks, with critics arguing they are setting a bad example for Americans.

Pence did not wear a mask while visiting coronavirus patients during a recent visit to Minnesota's Mayo Clinic, noting he was tested frequently for the disease. But he later said he should have worn one, saying it carries a symbolic weight as well. (Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Alexandra Alper; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

