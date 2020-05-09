All 42 'inconclusive' COVID-19 samples found negative at NIB: Noida CMO

Noida (UP), May 9 (PTI) All 42 "inconclusive" COVID-19 samples which were sent for retesting to the Centre-run National Institute of Biologicals have been found negative, Gautam Buddh Nagar officials said on Saturday. The samples were collected at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and found "inconclusive" by experts thereafter which they sent these to the NIB on May 5, the officials said. The development was followed by controversy over "low number of tests" being done in Gautam Buddh Nagar even as some people took to social media to claim that the "higher authorities" were meddling in the result reports.

However, the GIMS, an ICMR-approved COVID-19 testing facility, had refuted the charges on May 7, saying that due to technical reasons, some lab reports tend to be inconclusive. "Forty-two COVID-19 test samples were found inconclusive during testing and were sent to the government-run NIB for retesting. The reports have been received. None of the 42 samples has been found positive," Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said. The senior doctor also assured that the medical workers are dedicated to the fight against the pandemic and urged people not to believe or spread rumours. "All doctors, medical and paramedical staff in the district are putting in all efforts with transparency to combat coronavirus. Some people are making unsubstantiated claims and creating a situation of confusion which is discouraging for 'corona warriors' and their energy is wasted in clarifying these doubts," the CMO said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 216 positive cases of coronavirus, including two deaths, till Saturday evening, even as 121 patients have got discharged after successful treatment, according to official figures.