Left Menu
Development News Edition

All 42 'inconclusive' COVID-19 samples found negative at NIB: Noida CMO

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:12 IST
All 42 'inconclusive' COVID-19 samples found negative at NIB: Noida CMO
The samples were collected at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and found “inconclusive” by experts thereafter which they sent these to the NIB on May 5, the officials said. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (UP), May 9 (PTI) All 42 "inconclusive" COVID-19 samples which were sent for retesting to the Centre-run National Institute of Biologicals have been found negative, Gautam Buddh Nagar officials said on Saturday. The samples were collected at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and found "inconclusive" by experts thereafter which they sent these to the NIB on May 5, the officials said. The development was followed by controversy over "low number of tests" being done in Gautam Buddh Nagar even as some people took to social media to claim that the "higher authorities" were meddling in the result reports.

However, the GIMS, an ICMR-approved COVID-19 testing facility, had refuted the charges on May 7, saying that due to technical reasons, some lab reports tend to be inconclusive. "Forty-two COVID-19 test samples were found inconclusive during testing and were sent to the government-run NIB for retesting. The reports have been received. None of the 42 samples has been found positive," Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said. The senior doctor also assured that the medical workers are dedicated to the fight against the pandemic and urged people not to believe or spread rumours. "All doctors, medical and paramedical staff in the district are putting in all efforts with transparency to combat coronavirus. Some people are making unsubstantiated claims and creating a situation of confusion which is discouraging for 'corona warriors' and their energy is wasted in clarifying these doubts," the CMO said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 216 positive cases of coronavirus, including two deaths, till Saturday evening, even as 121 patients have got discharged after successful treatment, according to official figures.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, the apex health research body said on Saturday. The vaccine will be developed using the...

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days: Railways.

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days Railways....

More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0

Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the l...

Mourning AP villagers place bodies of victims in front of LG

Simmering with anger over the loss of lives due to the styrene vapour leak, villagers placed two bodies of the victims in front of LG Polymers on Saturday demanding its closure as people barged into the factory as well while top police offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020