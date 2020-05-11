Left Menu
Doctors' body requests Union health min to reconsider revised policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:26 IST
Doctors' body requests Union health min to reconsider revised policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A representative body of medical practitioners in government service of West Bengal has urged Union health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to reconsider the revised policy for the discharge of COVID-19 patients prepared in consultation with the ICMR. Noting that different strains of 'SARS-CoV-2' are prevailing across the country with separate morbidity and mortality profile, the Association of Health Service Doctors (AHSD) said, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines cannot be exercised uniformly everywhere.

In February, the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) had announced 'severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as the new name of the virus. "As Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi are flooded with cases with the perceived scarcity of beds and apparatus and too high bed occupancy rate, the ICMR's recent most discharge protocol and advisory on quarantine stay may be applicable there having no other alternative.

"But in West Bengal and many other states where the geographical spread is not yet established, discharging confirmed cases without....sampling can't be the choice. Asymptomatics may potentially transmit the virus," the letter, dated May 10, said.

The AHSD urged the Union government to take up a state-specific focused intervention with the ICMR. Pointing out that the current COVID-19 outbreak has provoked social stigma, the letter said, if any coronavirus patient is released only on the criteria of not having fever, his neighbors may refuse to accept him in the locality.

"It has also been experienced that coronavirus patients with mild symptoms or no symptoms are not encouraged for home isolation by his family and close relatives," the letter said. The letter further urged setting up of one testing laboratory in each district of the country.

Besides one additional RT-PCR laboratory should be identified in each district for frontline COVID-19 warriors by the Centre and new machines should be supplied without disrupting the ongoing tuberculosis elimination projects, the letter signed by AHSD general secretary Manas Gumta said. The revised discharge policy for COVID-19 cases announced by the Union health ministry on Friday said, coronavirus infected patients developing severe illness or having compromised immunity will have to test negative through reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test before being discharged by a hospital.

However, moderate cases of COVID-19 and pre-symptomatic, mild, and very mild cases need not undergo tests before being discharged after the resolution of symptoms. According to the previous set of rules, a patient was considered fit to be discharged if he or she tested negative on day 14 and then again in a span of 24 hours.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Latest News

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app: Govt.

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app Govt....

Pune positive: As work resumes, 380 migrants skip 2 trains

Three hundred migrant labourers with permission to board a Shramik Special train from Pune to Madhya Pradesh did not report at departure on Sunday, and 80 for a train to Uttarakhand on Monday, with local officials claiming these were positi...

'We feel like guests': Manila cruise flotilla offers crew confinement in comfort

In the past few weeks, Manila Bay in the Philippines has been transformed into the worlds biggest parking lot for cruise ships, none of which have any guests.More than 20 vessels collectively weighing about 2 million tonnes are clustered of...

Emergency field hospital opens in Germany

An emergency field hospital for COVID-19 patients has officially opened in the German capital, but so far there are no patients. The clinic opened Monday on the site of Berlins convention center has a capacity of 500 beds that can be double...
