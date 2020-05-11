Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese investment in the U.S. drops to lowest level since global financial crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:31 IST
Chinese investment in the U.S. drops to lowest level since global financial crisis
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

Chinese investment in the United States dropped to $5 billion in 2019, a slight decrease from a year earlier and the lowest level since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to a new analysis by the U.S.-China Investment Project.

The analysis attributed the investment slowdown to Chinese restrictions on outbound capital, more regulatory oversight in the United States, slower Chinese economic growth, and rising tensions between the two nations. Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent weeks as the novel coronavirus has spread across the globe, killing more than 276,000 people worldwide and infecting over 4 million.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was undecided about whether to end the so-called Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, just hours after top trade officials from both countries pledged to press ahead with implementing it despite coronavirus economic wreckage. Trump, who has blamed China's early handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019 for causing thousands of deaths and millions of job losses in the United States, has threatened to terminate the trade deal if China fails to meet its purchase commitments.

The report released on Monday shows that Chinese investment into the United States had slowed even before the pandemic. Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, one of the groups behind the report, said in a foreword that both countries should resist a retreat to "economic nationalism" in the event of a global recession.

U.S. investment in China increased slightly in 2019 to $14 billion, up from $13 billion a year earlier, according to the analysis. However, the pandemic has put additional pressure on U.S. companies in China, raising questions about whether to move operations out of the country to diverse supply chains, the report said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says "extreme vigilance" needed in exit from lockdowns

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday that extreme vigilance was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.Germany e...

Iraqi who recovered from COVID-19 faced some social stigma

Mohannad Ennezi spent nearly a month in a hospital isolation ward in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul being treated for COVID-19. Now he has recovered, Ennezi says he has faced suspicion from some locals who worry he will spread the disease...

Trump again pressures U.S. regulator on news programming

U.S. President Donald Trump is again pressuring the U.S. Federal Communications Commission over a broadcast news program after failing for years to convince regulators to take any action against broadcasters.On Monday, Trump said NBC News M...

Reports of suspected COVID-19 cases force closure of shops after reopening

Many shops selling non-essential commodities in orange and green zones of West Bengal were forced to close down during the past one week, as fresh suspected COVID-19 cases were reported from those areas, a traders body said on Monday. The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020