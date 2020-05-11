Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York governor says some regions ready to reopen this week

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:52 IST
New York governor says some regions ready to reopen this week

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he expected several regions in the state outside of New York City would be able to begin a phased reopening as soon as this weekend after his stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions have met the seven criteria needed to reopen, including a two-week decline in hospitalizations and sufficient testing capacity. He also said he would allow certain business and recreational activities, including tennis, landscaping and gardening and drive-in theaters to open on May 15.

"Some regions are ready to go today," Cuomo said. "They just need to get some logistical pieces in order by the end of the week." Cuomo said the reopenings would be coordinated across the state and that hospitalizations and other metrics would be watched closely. If thresholds are exceeded, restrictions could be put back into place, he said.

"We just made it over the mountain. Nobody wants to go back to the other side of the mountain," Cuomo said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi asks CMs to share by May 15 a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states: Statement.

PM Modi asks CMs to share by May 15 a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states Statement....

WHO says "extreme vigilance" needed in exit from lockdowns

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday that extreme vigilance was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.Germany e...

Iraqi who recovered from COVID-19 faced some social stigma

Mohannad Ennezi spent nearly a month in a hospital isolation ward in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul being treated for COVID-19. Now he has recovered, Ennezi says he has faced suspicion from some locals who worry he will spread the disease...

Trump again pressures U.S. regulator on news programming

U.S. President Donald Trump is again pressuring the U.S. Federal Communications Commission over a broadcast news program after failing for years to convince regulators to take any action against broadcasters.On Monday, Trump said NBC News M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020