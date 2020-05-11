New York governor says some regions ready to reopen this week

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he expected several regions in the state outside of New York City would be able to begin a phased reopening as soon as this weekend after his stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions have met the seven criteria needed to reopen, including a two-week decline in hospitalizations and sufficient testing capacity. He also said he would allow certain business and recreational activities, including tennis, landscaping and gardening and drive-in theaters to open on May 15.

"Some regions are ready to go today," Cuomo said. "They just need to get some logistical pieces in order by the end of the week." Cuomo said the reopenings would be coordinated across the state and that hospitalizations and other metrics would be watched closely. If thresholds are exceeded, restrictions could be put back into place, he said.

"We just made it over the mountain. Nobody wants to go back to the other side of the mountain," Cuomo said.