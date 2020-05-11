Two months after first COVID-19 case, Mumbai count at 14,355

Exactly two months after the first case of coronavirus was found in Mumbai, the count in the financial capital stood at 14,355 on Monday with the addition of 791 new infections, while the toll rose to 528 with 20 fresh deaths, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 791 new cases of coronavirus took the tally to 14,355, whereas the toll reached 528 with 20 more deaths.

The maiden coronavirus case in Mumbai was detected on March 11, while the first fatality was recorded on March 17. The BMC said so far 3,110 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 106 on Monday.

The civic body also informed that 567 new suspected patients of COVID-19 have been admitted at various hospitals in the past 24 hours. According to the BMC, out of the 20 patients who died on Monday, 14 had co-morbidities.

The civic body also stated that out of the 791 new cases, samples of 163 had tested positive in various labs between May 8-9. The BMC said as per the revised discharge policy for COVID-19, patients with mild, very mild or pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days.

"There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow home isolation for further seven days as per guidelines laid down by the Government of India," it said.

The civic body said if any patient develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty after discharge from the facility, they should contact the nearest COVID Care Centre or helpline no. 1916. "Moderate cases and severe cases will be discharged as per clinical parametersand opinion of treating doctors mentioned in the guideline," said the BMC.

The civic body further said for severe patients one single RT PCR test will be done after resolution of symptoms and they will have to follow all guidelines after discharge. Mumbai alone accounts for 60 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Mumbai COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases, 14,355, new cases 791, deaths 528, discharge 3,110 active cases 10,717.