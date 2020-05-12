Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets teem as Pakistan's lockdown eases despite infection surge

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 01:06 IST
Markets teem as Pakistan's lockdown eases despite infection surge
Representative Image Image Credit:

Markets across Pakistan were teeming on Monday after opening up for the first time in over a month as the country began to lift its lockdown despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections. Pakistan announced last week that it would begin a phased lifting of its lockdown because of the effect it was having on the economy and an impoverished workforce.

Public transport remains shut, but factories and offices have been allowed to resume operations. Restrictions on mosque attendance had already been lifted before last week's announcement. "We opened today after almost two months; I am almost bankrupt and owe workers their salaries," said Muhammad Sattar, a garment shop owner in one of the busiest commercial areas of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and financial capital.

Areas around wholesale markets in Karachi saw heavy traffic jams, and there were also big crowds in the commercial centres of the provincial capitals of Lahore and Quetta. However, there are signs that Pakistan's outbreak is accelerating. Of its 667 deaths from the coronavirus, around 200 have been registered over the past week, and there are almost 31,000 confirmed infections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan justified easing the lockdown by saying: "We know we're doing it at a time when our (infection) curve is going up ... but it is not increasing (as fast) as we were expecting." But he said the virus could run out of control if people did not take precautions.

Faisal Subzwari, a leader of a political party allied with Khan, tweeted his frustration with many citizens: "If 99%, 95% of shopkeepers and buyers are not wearing masks, what's the point of talking about other precautionary measures?"

Many doctors have said they fear the outbreak will gather pace among a population of more than 200 million and overwhelm the struggling health system. Markets were also packed in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which has registered 245 dead and has the highest mortality rate in the country.

"I opened my shop for the first time today after locking it on March 24," said Ghousul Azam, adding that he had a family to support. "Better to die of coronavirus, because I can't survive sitting at home." Schools and large shopping malls remain shut for now, and markets will initially be allowed to operate only until 5 p.m.

But with the Muslim holiday of Eid coming in two weeks, crowds are likely to increase. 'NEITHER HERE NOR THERE'

Pakistan's parliament also met on Monday for the first time in nearly two months, with the government's handling of the outbreak coming in for scathing criticism from the opposition. "Pakistan is fighting corona like a war, and our prime minister is missing, our prime minister is confused," the leader of an opposition party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in his address to the session.

Khan was not present at the session, where parliamentarians were seated at a distance from one another and almost all wore face masks. Another opposition leader, Khawaja Asif, said the decision to impose a lockdown and to then lift it before infections peaked was "neither here nor there".

Minister Murad Saeed defended the government's decisions and claimed Pakistan's model was being quoted and followed by the richest countries in the world, including New York in the United States and the United Kingdom.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

EU asks national governments to take the lead on 'green' state aid

The European Unions top climate official encouraged governments on Monday to attach green conditions to public support for coronavirus-hit companies after the blocs executive opted not to do so at the EU level.The European Commission, which...

France agrees 140 mln euro wine distillation support plan

France approved support for French winemakers on Monday to distill wine surplus into alcohol following a slump in demand because of restaurant and bar closures and lower exports due to extra U.S. tariffs, but the measures fell short of unio...

Tesla parking lot nearly full, indicating factory is running

The parking lot was nearly full at Teslas California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. The parking lot at the massive plant in Fr...

Mexican Supreme Court throws out law extending governor's mandate

Mexicos Supreme Court on Monday unanimously struck down a law extending the gubernatorial mandate of a member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors ruling party which had fed concerns it could lead to broader changes to term limits. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020