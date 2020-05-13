Mexican plan foresees auto industry reopening from May 18

Mexican plan foresees auto industry reopening from May 18Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:05 IST
Mexico's automotive industry will begin restarting production from May 18 as manufacturing of transport equipment comes back online with the mining and construction sectors, a government plan showed on Wednesday.
The reopening of the auto industry and the other sectors will take effect between May 18 and 31, according to the plan presented by Economy Minister Graciela Marquez.
