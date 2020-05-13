Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:32 IST
Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements
Representative Image Image Credit:

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Wednesday not to endanger what they have achieved so far in slowing the spread of the coronavirus by rushing back to normality too fast.

Europe's biggest economy, battered by a lockdown that started in mid-March, is being closely watched after managing to keep its death rate lower than other countries despite having a high number of cases. Shops, schools, and factories have started up again, and some borders will begin to re-open this week. But the rule of keeping a distance of 1.5 metres from others still stands and masks are required on public transport and in most shops.

Merkel, a trained physicist whose scientific approach to the crisis has been praised, has consistently urged caution in the face of intense pressure from some state premiers and business who have pushed for a faster relaxation. "Corona remains a danger for every one of us," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding Germans would be living with the pandemic for some time yet as there was still no effective treatment or vaccine.

"It would be depressing if we have to return to restrictions that we want to leave behind us because we want too much too soon," Merkel said. Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate, which Merkel says must remain below a critical threshold of 1 to avoid an overburdening of the health system, fell to an estimated 0.94 on Tuesday from 1.07 on Monday.

Merkel told Germans to return to offices, schools, cafes and sports clubs while keeping a distance and washing their hands. Then it will be possible for the economy to recover, jobs saved, and for people to be protected. One big step along that path is to re-open the borders in Europe, which would help commuters, families, and tourism. Earlier, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer outlined a gradual easing of border controls from Saturday.

"The goal is if the occurrence of infections allows it -- I want to say that again -- that from June 15, border controls in the Schengen area can be completely eliminated," Merkel said. Germany has 171,306 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, said, and 7,634 people have died.

TRENDING

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Israel approves medical cannabis exports

Israel gave approval on Wednesday for exports of medical cannabis, paving the way for sales abroad that the government expects to produce hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. This is a significant step for exporters and the Israeli i...

Tunisia relaxes coronavirus curfew hours

Tunisia will reduce the hours of its nightly curfew imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus from Wednesday, state news agency TAP reported citing President Kais Saied.The curfew will now be in place from 11pm to 5am local time, instea...

Over 300 lawmakers worldwide urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt

Over 300 lawmakers from around the world on Wednesday urged the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to cancel the debt of the poorest countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and to boost funding to avert a global economic ...

New refugees struggle to find footing during pandemic

Afghan refugee Mahmood Amiri arrived in the United States more than a month ago, but his children are still waiting for their first day at school. They have yet to go to a mosque to meet other Muslim families. And Amiri is itching to get a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020