Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington, D.C. extends coronavirus-related stay-at-home order through June 8

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:32 IST
Washington, D.C. extends coronavirus-related stay-at-home order through June 8

Washington, D.C., the seat of the federal government, extended its stay-at-home order through June 8, the district's mayor told reporters on Wednesday.

The district's stay-at-home order, intended to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, had been scheduled to end on May 15. Mayor Muriel Bowser left open the possibility that the U.S. capital could reopen sooner, saying that if it hit certain metrics, including a declining number of cases over 14 days and low transmission rate over three days, she could move to open sooner.

The announcement comes as the White House pushes for states to reopen businesses while public health experts urge caution. So far, Washington has reported 6,584 cases of the coronavirus and 350 deaths

Both Maryland and Virginia, neighboring states where many workers in the U.S. federal government live, have moved to reopen some businesses in parts of their states, but the suburbs immediately surrounding Washington have remained largely closed. Government is considered an essential service, and many workers are currently working from home.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Steps on MSMEs, NBFCs to help protect jobs, revive economy: Experts

Channelising a major chunk of the stimulus package for vulnerable segments like micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs and non-bank lenders will go a long way in protecting jobs and reviving countrys economic growth, experts said on Wedn...

117 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Bengal today

117 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal now stands at 2,290, including 1,381 active cases. Till now, 702 people have been ...

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

A collapse in consumption and other incoming data are dragging down the outlook for the global economy, the International Monetary Funds chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.Gopinath said economic data gathered since April confir...

20-day-old boy among 932 COVID-19 patients in Bihar; death toll rises to 7

A 56-year-old woman became the seventh COVID-19 casualty in Bihar on Wednesday while a 20-day-old boy was among 53 people who tested positive for coronavirus, as the states tally rose to 932, a top official said. According to Principal Secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020