Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he was surprised at Fauci's warning on reopening economy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 02:39 IST
Trump says he was surprised at Fauci's warning on reopening economy

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was surprised by a warning this week from top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci about the dangers of reopening the economy too quickly.

"To me it's not an acceptable answer," Trump told reporters at the White House about the warning Fauci presented in testimony to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House sets Friday vote on lawmaking by proxy during pandemic

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on a measure temporarily allowing members to vote from outside the Capitol so they can work while keeping social distance during the coronavirus pandemic, the chambers Democratic leaders...

Despite virus, Pompeo talks West Bank annexation in Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the countrys plans to annex parts of the West Bank, as Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teen in a clash with stone-thrower...

Brazil registers record 11,385 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Brazil confirmed a daily record 11,385 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 749 new deaths, according to data from the countrys health ministry.Brazil has now registered 188,974 cases since the outbreak began, passing...

Abbott's fast COVID test could be missing cases, study says

Abbott Laboratories speedy coronavirus test, which can deliver results within minutes, could be missing a third to nearly half of positive cases, according to a study from New York University researchers published on Wednesday.Abbott contes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020