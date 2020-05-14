Poland to extend school closures until June 26

Poland will close schools until the end of the school year on June 26, a deputy education minister said on Thursday, as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Polish state news agency PAP.

In recent weeks, Poland, the largest economy among the EU's eastern states, has sought to loosen some restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus. Restaurants and hairdressers will reopen on Monday.

Poland's education ministry was not immediately available for comment.