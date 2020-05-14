Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter' if U.S. doesn't plan against coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:30 IST
Whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter' if U.S. doesn't plan against coronavirus

A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post for raising concerns about coronavirus preparedness told a congressional hearing on Thursday that the United States could face "the darkest winter" of recent times if it does not improve its response to the pandemic. Hours after President Donald Trump railed against him on Twitter, whistleblower Rick Bright testified to a U.S. House of Representatives panel about readiness for the outbreak.

Bright was removed last month as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, which is responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus. "What we do must be done carefully with guidance from the best scientific minds. Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to improve our response now, based on science, I fear the pandemic will get worse and be prolonged," Bright said.

Trump, who has been pushing for the U.S. economy to reopen quickly, dismissed Bright as a "disgruntled employee" on Twitter on Thursday morning before the hearing begun. He said he did not know Bright, who "with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!"

Earlier this week, leading U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus. Trump blocked Fauci from testifying to the Democratic-controlled House. In a whistleblower complaint filed with a government watchdog last week, Bright said that he warned about the virus in January and was met with hostility from leaders of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees BARDA.

Bright, who was reassigned to a new government job last month, said he was ousted from BARDA because he resisted efforts to push the drugs hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Bright said in the statement last month that the U.S. government has promoted the medicines as a "panacea" even though they "clearly lack scientific merit."

HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley has disputed Bright's account, saying in a statement on Tuesday that he was transferred to a job where he was entrusted to spend around $1 billion to develop diagnostic testing. "We are deeply disappointed that he has not shown up to work on behalf of the American people and lead on this critical endeavor," Oakley said.

The House subcommittee was also hearing on Thursday from Mike Bowen, co-owner of Prestige Ameritech, the largest U.S. surgical mask producer. Bowen warned in January that the United States would run out of medical-grade face masks if it did not ramp up production, according to emails included in Bright's whistleblower complaint.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Besiktas chairman tests positive for coronavirus

The chairman of Istanbul giants Besiktas tested positive for coronavirus after a series of medical checks on players and staff members, the club said Thursday, a month before games are set to resume. Earlier Thursday, the club said eight pe...

Rugby-Lockdown gives Scotland coach time to mend fences with Russell

The impasse between Scotland coach Gregor Townsend and flyhalf Finn Russell is a thing of the past as the pair have used the novel coronavirus lockdown to work on their relationship.Russell was dropped on the eve of Januarys Six Nations ope...

Doubling time of COVID-19 cases slows down to 13.9 days; about 20 lakh tests done: Vardhan

The doubling time of novel coronavirus cases has slowed to 13.9 days in the last three days and India now has a capacity of 1,00,000 COVID-19 tests per day with nearly 20 lakh carried out till now, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said o...

France to impose digital tax this year regardless of any new international levy

France will tax big digital businesses this year whether there is progress or not towards an international deal on a levy, its finance minister said on Thursday, adding such a tax had never been more legitimate or more necessary. Nearly 140...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020