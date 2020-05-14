Left Menu
Development News Edition

City of London curbs cars to aid social distancing

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:19 IST
City of London curbs cars to aid social distancing

London's "Square Mile" financial district said it will close some streets to cars to create more space for pedestrians and cyclists so that workers can observe social distancing when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Britain began easing restrictions this week but said people who can work from home should continue to do so, as most financial sector staff have been doing since March. The financial district is home to the Bank of England, the London Stock Exchange and Lloyd's of London insurance market, and many of its pavements are too narrow for the 522,000 people who work there to maintain safe social distancing, a report for City of London councillors said.

It proposed widening pavements, and shutting some roads to cars completely or during business hours, which a panel of the City's councillors approved on Thursday. "While most people who work in the Square Mile can work from home it is likely that people will begin travelling to work over the coming weeks," the report said.

"Any meaningful return to the workplace will need to be primarily by walking, cycling and public transport." But 74% of commuter journeys to the City are longer than 10km (6 miles), making public transport the only feasible option for many, the report said.

Separately, London's transport system said it was increasing services over the next week but capacity would be cut to about 15% to maintain social distancing for passengers. Furthermore, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority reiterated this week that only a limited number of staff designated "key workers" can go to the office for now.

Bankers said this week that some staff could be working from home for up to a year before they return to the City or Canary Wharf, London's other financial district.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipur's liquor firm manufactures hand sanitisers to meet state requirements during coronavirus crisis

A liquor firm in Manipur has started to manufacture hand sanitisers to compensate for the short supply of sanitisers in the state during the coronavirus crisis. The initiative comes as the central government has requested state governments ...

COVID-hit Punjab gets fresh dose of comic relief as top govt men persist with spats

The people of COVID-battered Punjab on Thursday got a fresh dose of comic relief with the governments top functionaries continuing to squabble and a minister accusing another of threatening him with FIR if does not bury his hatchet with chi...

Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Greater Noida

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing his live-in partner, whose partially decomposed body was recovered from a flat in Greater Noida, police said. The body of the 32-year-old married woman from Delhi was found on Wednes...

Lufthansa restores routes, targets 1,800 weekly flights

Lufthansa plans to resume flights to destinations including Los Angeles, Toronto and Mumbai next month as it begins to restore some of the capacity grounded by the coronavirus crisis, the German airline group said on Thursday.Group airlines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020