Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian surrogate babies bound for U.S., Europe stranded by virus lockdown

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:33 IST
Ukrainian surrogate babies bound for U.S., Europe stranded by virus lockdown

Lying in rows of cots in a small hotel on the outskirts of Kiev, 51 babies born to surrogate mothers are stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown is preventing parents from the United States, Europe and elsewhere from collecting them.

Ukraine imposed a ban on foreigners entering in March, and most parents have only seen their newborns through pictures and video calls with the clinic. Rafa Aires from Spain managed to get in before the lockdown. He was united with his daughter Marta but cannot leave as Kiev has suspended almost all flights and he needs to finish the paperwork.

It means a stressful wait for his wife Maria, who was unable to travel with him due to work. "Every day I make video calls with my wife for one hour or an hour and a half for her to see the baby," he said. "It is very difficult."

"Nurses and medical personnel in this hotel are wonderful. They make my life easier," he said. The government says it can only permit parents to enter Ukraine if it receives a request from the relevant embassy.

The Hotel Venice belongs to the clinic BioTexCom, which released video footage of the babies to raise public awareness and spur the government into acting more quickly. Reaction from the authorities was swift.

Lyudmyla Denisova, the human rights ombudsman for the Ukrainian parliament, said the video showed the country had a "massive and systemic" surrogacy industry where babies were advertised as a "high quality product". She suggested looking into changing the law to allow only Ukrainian parents to use such services.

"We were prepared for this negative reaction," the clinic's founder Albert Tochilovsky said. "Given that parents need to be quarantined for 14 days, I want to speed up the process," Denisova ordered checks on the clinic but said she found that BioTexCom was following all procedures correctly. Surrogacy is legal in Ukraine.

The Hotel Venice is surrounded by a high fence with barbed wire. The building is usually where parents stay while picking up their babies. At BioTexCom, a surrogate mother receives about $15,000-$17,000. Parents arrive from all over the world including the United States, China, Britain, Sweden, and Ireland. The parents of sixteen of the babies have been able to travel to Ukraine so far.

"The children are all provided with food, a sufficient number of employees look after them, but there is no substitute for parental care," said Denis Herman, BioTexCom's lawyer. "We try to send photos of children to the parents, we try to make conference calls, but this cannot replace communication in direct contact," he said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses Chinese-born researcher at Cleveland Clinic of ties to Chinese spying

A Chinese-born former employee of the Cleveland clinic was arrested on fraud charges related to 3.6 million in federal grants, the FBI said on Thursday, the latest move in a U.S. crackdown on alleged attempts by China to steal American scie...

Clogged cooling system likely cause of gas leak in India, three investigators say

A clogged cooling system was the likely cause of a temperature surge in a storage tank which led to a gas leak at a chemical plant in India, killing 12 people, three state government investigators told Reuters. They said workers at LG Polym...

Soccer-Italian sports boss sees 99% chance of Serie A restart in June

The head of Italys Olympic committee CONI believes there is a 99 chance that the government will allow the Serie A soccer league to resume on June 13, he said on Thursday.However, CONI president Giovanni Malago said he could not predict whe...

Ukrainian surrogate babies bound for U.S., Europe stranded by virus lockdown

Lying in rows of cots in a small hotel on the outskirts of Kiev, 51 babies born to surrogate mothers are stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown is preventing parents from the United States, Europe and elsewhere from collecting them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020