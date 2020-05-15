Left Menu
Maharashtra govt forms two coordination panels on COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:10 IST
The Maharashtra government has set up two committees at state and district level for better coordinationbetween public and private hospitals in tackling the spread of COVID-19. The decision to constitute the coordination panels was taken on Thursday after a meeting between representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Maharashtra Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, according to the government.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on May 14 said the committees will ensure all government decisions regarding steps being taken to control the pandemic and medical protocols are made available to all concerned. The panels will see that PPE kits, gloves and masks are made available to medical workers in private hospitals.

The committees will also work out steps to be taken to ensure medical workers have social security and are treated with respect and dignity, the GR said. The state-level committee will be headed by the chief secretary and comprise principal secretary (public health), principal secretary (urban development),secretary (medical education), Mumbai municipal commissioner and director of the Directorate of Medical Education.

Director of health services will be member-secretary, while president of the IMA (Maharashtra) and a representative of the association will be an invitee on the panel. The district-level committee will have collector as chairman and members will include CEO of the zilla parishad, police commissioner,municipal commissioners and district police superintendent.

District civil surgeon will be member-secretary, while district president of the IMA (Maharashtra) and a representative of the medical body will be an invitee. Coordination between government and medical fraternity will be worked out for state and district level implementation of all coronavirus-related guidelines issued by the WHO and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the GR said.

Till May 14, Maharashtra had recorded 27,524 cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, a release issued by the IMA (Maharashtra) said a delegation led by its state unit president Avinash Bhondwe met Mehta and other senior officials on Thursday to discuss issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from setting up of the two committees for smooth functioning of the COVID 19 control campaign, the IMA suggested that there should be a uniform policy about fees and other charges for COVID and non-COVID patients treated by private hospitals all over the state. The IMA suggested that all acquired private hospitals should be included under the state's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the release said.

The IMA said there should not be any medico-legal case against any doctor on ground that the treating doctor or hospital is cause of COVID-19 infection to a patient. The renewal date of registration of hospitals under the Bombay Nursing Home Act should be postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

