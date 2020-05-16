House Republican backs use of tax incentives to pull companies to U.S. from China

House Republican backs use of tax incentives to pull companies to U.S. from ChinaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 02:09 IST
The top Republican on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee said on Friday it would be "pretty smart" to put in place tax incentives that encourage companies to move production lines from China to the United States.
"Too much of our crucial medicines, medical supplies are in unreliable supply chains in countries like China. I think tax incentives that are targeted toward accelerating the return of those production lines (are) pretty smart to do," Representative Kevin Brady told Fox News Channel.
ALSO READ
'Don't defend Trump, blame China for coronavirus pandemic': Republican campaign strategy
Republicans demand tax cuts, liability curbs in next U.S. coronavirus bill
U.S. Republicans want review of aid to WHO, Democrat may subpoena Pompeo
U.S. Senate Republicans crafting 'narrow' business liability protections-McConnell
Republicans seek tax cuts in next coronavirus bill; senator warns Congress may spread virus