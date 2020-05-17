Left Menu
Development News Edition

SKorea needs week to judge nightclub virus links

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 14:30 IST
SKorea needs week to judge nightclub virus links
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's top anti-disease official says it's too early to have an optimistic view that recent coronavirus outbreaks linked to nightlife spots in Seoul could be suppressed. Jung Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comments hours after her agency reported 13 additional cases — the second straight day that the country's daily jump was below 20.

Jung says the recent outbreaks haven't so far showed "explosive" surges in infections. But she says the incubation periods for those who recently visited night clubs in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment haven't ended and a large number of people who came in contact with those clubgoers were still under quarantine. She says authorities need about a week to assess a prospect for the outbreaks.

Jung says 168 new patients have so far been found linked to Itaewon clubs. Of those, 89 visited the establishments and 79 came in contact with them. She says five of the 13 new cases reported Sunday were associated with Itaewon clubs.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan president, rival close in on power-sharing deal - sources

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, his rival in a disputed presidential election, are close to completing a power-sharing deal to end a political stalemate that has hampered progress towards peace, three people familiar wi...

COVID-19: About 1,500 Indians evacuated from Maldives

Nearly 1,500 Indian nationals, including pregnant women and children, stranded in the Maldives due to COVID-19-induced international travel restrictions have been evacuated from the island nation, Indian High Commission here said on Sunday....

UK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate

British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that there was a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union providing the bloc compromised its stance, days after both sides said talks were making little progress.T...

Mumbai: Fisherman kills colleague over Rs 150, held

A 22-year-old fisherman has been arrested for allegedly killing a colleague over a Rs 150 dispute in Sewri in the metropolis, police said on Sunday. Hussain Shaikh 22 killed Riyaz Shaikh 28 on Saturday after the latter refused to give him h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020