McConnell puts brakes on new coronavirus aid bill in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday any action on a new coronavirus-response bill could be weeks away, insisting that he needed to see further evidence of whether the $3 trillion that Congress had authorized was enough.

"We need to assess what we've already done, take a look at what worked and what didn't work, and we'll discuss the way forward in the next couple of weeks," McConnell told reporters after President Donald Trump spoke to a Senate Republican luncheon. McConnell is under pressure from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which passed a new, wide-ranging coronavirus bill on Friday. With a price tag of around $3 trillion, it is about equal to the cost of the four previous measures passed.

Some of McConnell's fellow Republicans are clamoring for new emergency measures to respond to a pandemic that has killed more than 90,000 Americans and taken a heavy toll on the economy. A bipartisan group of senators on Monday signed onto a bill to establish a $500 billion fund to help state and local governments, whose revenues are severely curtailed by coronavirus-related closings.

Some lawmakers also have discussed the need to revise unemployment insurance provisions with the national jobless rate spiking to 14.7 percent in April. Earlier on Tuesday, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said he could support extending the time allowed for small businesses to use federal loans to keep their enterprises afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy raised the possibility of extending the time limit to 10 or 12 weeks. If borrowers meet conditions of the loans, they are converted to grants. Representatives for the restaurant industry pressed Trump on Monday for a 24-week repayment period.

McConnell is pushing for new protections for businesses from liability lawsuits as they reopen. Few such suits have been filed.