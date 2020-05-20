U.S. extends non-essential travel restrictions on Canada, Mexico through June 22

U.S. extends non-essential travel restrictions on Canada, Mexico through June 22Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:59 IST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday extended non-essential travel restrictions at U.S. land borders with Mexico and Canada through June 22 that were set to expire on Wednesday. "Non-essential travel will not be permitted until this administration is convinced that doing so is safe and secure," Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement. "We have been in contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts and they also agree that extending these restrictions is prudent at this time."
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential land travel between the two nations by another 30 days.
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Chad Wolf
- Mexico
- Justin Trudeau
ALSO READ
Canada to spend C$252 million to help farmers and food processors hurt by coronavirus
BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus deaths rise to 3,915 from 3,766 a day earlier - official data
Sikh doctors in Canada make 'extremely difficult decision' to shave beards to serve COVID19 patients
Canada sends nurses to northern community hit by COVID-19
Canada sends nurses to northern community hit by COVID-19