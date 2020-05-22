South Korea reports 20 new virus cases

South Korea reports 20 new virus casesPTI | Seoul | Updated: 22-05-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 09:01 IST
South Korea has reported 20 new coronavirus cases, including nine in the Seoul metropolitan area, as authorities scramble to stem transmissions while proceeding with a phased reopening of schools. The figures announced Friday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,142 cases and 264 deaths. Nine other new cases were linked to international arrivals.
South Korea was reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March but has since managed to stabilize infections with aggressive tracing and testing. Officials have eased social distancing measures and began reopening schools, starting with high school seniors on Wednesday. But students at dozens of schools in Incheon, near Seoul, were sent back home after some tested positive after visiting a karaoke room or taking private classes from a virus carrier.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo pleaded with people Friday to avoid visiting karaoke rooms or computer gaming centers near schools to lower infection risks for students.(AP) AMS AMS.
ALSO READ
Soccer-World watches on as South Korea's K League kicks off
K-League set for kick off as soccer resumes in South Korea
Shocked and saddened over gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam: South Korea
Shocked, saddened over gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam: South Korean envoy
U.S. House panel calls March screening of travelers from Italy, South Korea ineffective