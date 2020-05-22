Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fun beats fear in Rube Goldberg contest to fetch soap amid COVID-19 crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:34 IST
Fun beats fear in Rube Goldberg contest to fetch soap amid COVID-19 crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Caitlin Diel waited in the shower as her brother started their chain-reaction machine, dropping a marble into a tube that sent a toy train speeding, a deodorant stick flying, and a stuffed bunny racing along a zip line to finally shoot a bar of soap into her hands.

Cheers erupted in their bathroom in Laurel, Maryland, where, after 106 failed attempts over six hours, the Diel children accomplished their goal and qualified to enter a video contest in the age of COVID-19: build a Rube Goldberg contraption that drops a bar of soap into someone's hands. "So confident!" Caitlin said as she stood in her swimsuit, hands cupped in anticipation of the catch that would get their video into the competition run by Rube Goldberg Inc, a nonprofit organization named for the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, who drew overly complex, zany inventions.

New York-based Rube Goldberg Inc holds an annual contest in which entrants string together everyday items to make complicated systems to accomplish a simple task. This year's competition to "Turn on a light" was canceled when the coronavirus pandemic shut schools - the primary participants - but was replaced by a remote video contest focused on the guidance to wash one's hands to curb the virus's spread. Winners who make the best kooky machines with 10 to 20 chain reactions to deliver a bar of soap get Rube Goldberg Swag Bags with books, water bottles, light-up hats, and more.

The late cartoonist's granddaughter, Jennifer George, said the competition was designed in part to keep families engaged during a seemingly endless quarantine. It aims to deliver vital lessons with creativity, artistic expression, and just plain fun, she said.

"If the whole trajectory of your machine is to drop a bar of soap into someone's hands, I hope that sends the message of how important handwashing is," George said. As the United States reopens, handwashing remains a key step for staying safe from the virus that has killed more than 93,000 people in the nation and more than 327,000 worldwide, health experts say.

The contest's silliness is key to generating positive feelings about what may have become a negative, frightening experience for children, say mental health experts. "Every time they are coming to wash their hands, we're triggering all this fear, they are seeing that their parents are anxious," said Dr. Anne Glowinski, who teaches child and adolescent psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"Creativity and play introduce an element of pleasure and levity that is really important to connect kids. It brings more joy to the message as opposed to 'Ahhh! We have to wash our hands because of this horrible virus!'," Glowinski said. The contest has drawn at least 225 submissions from more than 33 states, cities as far away as Liverpool, England, and countries as distant as Mozambique. Winners are set to be announced on June 7.

The Diel children - Madeline, 8, Caitlin, 11, and Ben, 13 - said the contest demanded brainstorming, cooperation and perseverance, and that the end result was something completely different from what they expected. "Remembering all the times that I and my family spent building that, putting it back together, it was great memories that completely erased the fear from my mind," Ben said.

"When I hear 'Wash your hands' now, my mind goes to 'Ahhh, remember that Rube Goldberg machine that drew us all together - and also made us go partly insane?'" Caitlin said, laughing. Madeline added, "We were like 'We can do it!' And that's what this was really about."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

No death due to COVID-19 in Delhi is missed in count: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday dismissed reports of discrepancies in COVID-19 death data and said that no deaths caused due to coronavirus in the national capital are missed in the count. No death caused due to coronavirus i...

R513Million payment approved for COVID-hit small businesses

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency Sefa has approved payment worth R513 million for small businesses whose finances have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Since the opening of Small, Medium and Macro Enterprises SMMEs Debt ...

Boxers' training camp unlikely to resume soon amid logistical concerns

The ministrys go ahead has come and a Standard Operating Procedure is also in place but Indian boxers are unlikely to resume camp training anytime soon as the national federation grapples with a few logistical concerns amid the COVID-19 pan...

New replaceable, more efficient filter for N95 masks developed

Researchers have developed a more efficient membrane filter that can be attached to a regular N95 mask and replaced when needed. The filter has a smaller pore size than normal N95 masks, potentially blocking more virus particles, according ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020