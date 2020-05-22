Left Menu
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:21 IST
China reports 39 new coronavirus cases

China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases, including 35 asymptomatic infections from the first COVID-19 epicentre in Wuhan which is currently testing all of its 11.2 million population to prevent a second wave of infection. China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday that out of the thirty-nine infections reported on Thursday, 35 were asymptomatic cases.

Asymptomatic cases are those who test positive for the COVID-19 but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. The four other infections included two locally transmitted cases in Jilin province, where a few new clusters came to surface recently.

The new cases came as China on Thursday kicked off its truncated annual political season with the commencement of a week-long meeting of the top advisory body, signalling the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHC said 365 asymptomatic cases, including 26 from overseas, were still under medical observation. In Wuhan, 284 people with asymptomatic symptoms were under quarantine.

The death toll in China remained at 4,634 while the overall confirmed cases increased to 82,971, including 82 patients who were still being treated..

