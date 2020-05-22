Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Russian ventilators reached U.S. states without FDA oversight

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:10 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Russian ventilators reached U.S. states without FDA oversight

Russian-made ventilators now under investigation for causing deaths in Russia were not authorized by U.S. health regulators before the same model was sent to New York and New Jersey at the height of their coronavirus outbreaks, Reuters has learned. The 45 Aventa-M ventilators were sent to the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the shipment in a March 30 phone call. The equipment was received by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officers in New York on April 1st.

At the time, officials in New York and New Jersey were bracing for an expected wave of severely ill patients in desperate need of mechanical breathing assistance as the coronavirus attacked their lungs. The Kremlin and U.S. State Department hailed the delivery as an example of collaboration to fight a common enemy.

To help cope with the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had introduced an emergency protocol to allow ventilators to be distributed without the agency's routine, and more time-consuming, approval process. The Russian ventilators, however, did not even receive the FDA's expedited Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) before being delivered to New York and New Jersey, the agency told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Russia suspended use of some Aventa-M ventilators after six people died in hospital fires that reportedly involved the devices. U.S. officials have said the ventilators were never supplied to local hospitals, which ultimately did not need as many as feared, and are being returned to FEMA. A New Jersey health official told Reuters the Aventa-M ventilators required an electrical voltage not compatible in the United States.

But the lack of FDA oversight on the Russian shipment adds to concerns about shortcuts taken by the Trump administration in responding to the pandemic. The FDA has issued EUAs for ventilators from other sources. "In this case, the FDA was rendered irrelevant," said Michael Carome, director of health research for the non-profit watchdog Public Citizen. "Here we have the wild, wild West with Trump going out and negotiating deals in other countries without coordinating with public health experts."

The White House declined to comment, and referred to a FEMA statement earlier this month that said the ventilators had not been used. "The conclusion(s) of the investigation being conducted by the Russian authorities ... will help inform our decision regarding any future use of the ventilators," FEMA said.

In an email to Reuters, FEMA said the agency and FDA "did not have all the details on the products before the shipment arrived on April 1." However, FEMA said FDA officers inspected the goods upon arrival and allowed them into the country. A source close to the Russian government who is familiar with the situation said FDA permission may not have been required because "this cargo was a symbolic thing."

"It had more political than practical meaning," the source added. NEW RULES

The FDA told Reuters the Aventa-M ventilators were distributed under a policy that its website shows was created on March 22. The new rules allowed ventilators to be used in the United States without an EUA while the FDA works "interactively with the firms to get the required authorizations," an FDA spokeswoman said in a statement. Under that policy, the FDA would notify the manufacturer that it does not intend to object to the distribution "while the manufacturer is preparing, and FDA is reviewing, the EUA request."

The FDA would also ask the manufacturer to provide information ahead of distribution, including documentation showing the device's power supply is compatible with U.S. standards, which the Aventa-M ventilators were not. The agency declined to say whether it obtained such documentation for the Aventa-M.

"The FDA continues to gather information to help us evaluate the safety of these products," an FDA spokeswoman told Reuters. Russian manufacturer Ural Instrument Engineering Plant (UPZ) was under U.S. sanctions at the time of the shipment. Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies, UPZ's parent company, declined to comment other than to say it did not deliver the Aventa-M ventilators directly to the United States.

The 15 ventilators sent to New Jersey "were delivered by FEMA and recalled by FEMA,” said state Department of Health spokeswoman Janelle Fleming. New York returned the 30 Russian ventilators on May 12th, said health department spokesman Jonah Bruno.

The Trump administration has since pledged humanitarian aid to Russia, where coronavirus infections and deaths are rising. This week, a U.S. Air Force plane delivered medical aid, including 50 U.S.-made ventilators, to Russia. "In both cases, we are talking about sincere, humanitarian gestures and interaction in emergency situations," Maria Zakharova, a Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay USD 717mn to Chinese banks

A UK court on Friday directed Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay nearly USD 717 million to three Chinese banks pursuing the recovery of funds owed to them as part of a loan agreement within 21 days. At a remotely held hearing, in li...

Muslims pray in Berlin church to comply with social distancing rules

A Berlin church is hosting Muslims who are unable to fit into their mosque for Friday prayers because of social distancing guidelines. The Dar Assalam mosque in the Neuklln district normally welcomes hundreds of Muslims to its Friday servic...

Maharashtra Governor asks CM to resolve the issue of conduct of final year examination without delay

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of conducting final year university examination in the state without any further delay in the larger interest of students, accor...

Maha considering to start TV production, resuming shooting in Film City

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told the Indian Broadcasting Foundation that Maharashtra government is considering to start TV production following all precautions and will also look into the possibility of resumption of shooting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020