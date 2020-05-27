Swiss aim to restore free movement within Schengen zone by July 6

Swiss aim to restore free movement within Schengen zone by July 6Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:32 IST
The Swiss government wants to restore free movement of people with other Schengen zone member countries by July 6, it said on Wednesday, further easing restrictions on public life as the novel coronavirus outbreak shows signs of ebbing. Switzerland reaffirmed plans with neighboring France, Germany, and Austria to lift all travel restrictions among the four countries on June 15 given the positive development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement.
But it informed southern neighbor Italy, which has been severely hit by the pandemic, that halting border controls from June 3 a decision announced by Italy -- was "too early". It said it would coordinate further steps with Italy and its other neighbors in the weeks ahead. The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Switzerland has decelerated, rising by 15 on Wednesday to 30,776, while the death toll reached 1,649.
