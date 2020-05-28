Left Menu
COVID-19 reaches office of govt hospital's dean in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:16 IST
A staff member of office of the dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here in Maharashtra has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. The office has been closed till next week, he said.

The staffer, attached to the office of the GMCH dean, tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, the official said. After that, swab samples of 10 other employees, including three doctors, were sent for testing and they turned out to be negative for the virus, he said.

