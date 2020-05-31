Netball-Quad series cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Netball's quad-series that involves the sport's powerhouses Australia, New Zealand and England and was scheduled for September has been cancelled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Netball Australia said on Sunday. The September series, which also included South Africa, was to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

"All four participating nations agreed that cancelling the 2020 quad series scheduled for September was the most viable option," Netball Australia's General Manager of Performance Stacey West said in a statement on Sunday. West, however, added that after discussions with Netball New Zealand, both countries were still committed to holding their trans-Tasman Constellation Cup series later this year.

"We're hopeful that our team will make it onto the court for the Constellation Cup with the Silver Ferns later this year, depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves in the coming months," she said. The Constellation Cup would be played after both countries completed their own domestic championships.

New Zealand upset Australia to win the netball World Cup in England last year.