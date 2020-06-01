Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus lockdown eases in Moscow as cases fall in Russian capital

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 08:30 IST
Coronavirus lockdown eases in Moscow as cases fall in Russian capital

Residents of Moscow can leave their homes to take a stroll for the first time in nine weeks on Monday under a partial easing of a tough lockdown regime following a fall in novel coronavirus cases. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin last week told President Vladimir Putin he would relax some lockdown rules in the Russian capital, which has a population of 12.7 million, and that an array of shops could reopen.

Shops in Moscow that were ordered to close in late March including car dealerships, dry cleaners, shoe repair stores, book shops and launderettes, are set to open. Residents will be allowed out for walks three times a week on designated days that are determined by the address they live at. People can also jog or do outdoor sports, but only between 5am and 9am, officials say.

Shopping centres and most parks, all of which have been fenced off for weeks, will also open on Monday, though children's playgrounds inside them and sports facilities will stay shut. Officials are still reporting thousands of new infections every day across Russia's 11 time zones and the capital remains the worst-hit region in terms of the volume of confirmed cases.

But the rate of infection has fallen sharply in recent weeks. Moscow on Sunday reported 2,595 new infections. Daily infection increases were previously running at over 6,000. Putin has warned of the risk of a second outbreak in the autumn, but said the situation overall has stabilised.

He last week rescheduled Moscow's postponed Victory Day military parade across Red Square for June 24. Moscow's lockdown has been strict on paper, with residents told to stay at home except to buy food, seek medical attention or to work if their employers were given special dispensation.

Russia's confirmed cases of the coronavirus passed the 400,000 mark over the weekend, the world's third highest tally.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for direction to Delhi govt to provide basic facilities to migrant labourers

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to take all measures for the welfare of migrant labourers, including providing them basic facilities and checking the spread of coronavirus among them. The...

COVID-19 lockdown: Parents concerned over plans to reopen schools, over 2 lakh petition govt

Over 2 lakh parents from across the country have signed a petition demanding that schools should not be reopened unless the COVID-19 situation improves or a vaccine is ready. The petition comes following the governments announcement that sc...

Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases here. Delhi borders to...

Looting rampant in downtown Washington

Looting was rampant in downtown Washington and elsewhere in the city as protests over George Floyds death turned violent for a third straight nightProtesters broke into a branch of Capital Bank, and empty jewelry boxes could be seen scatter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020