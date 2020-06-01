Sikh doctor dies due to coronavirus in northwest Pakistan

A Sikh doctor, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died at a hospital in northwest Pakistan on Monday, officials said. Dr Phag Chand Singh was on ventilator at a private hospital in the provincial capital Peshawar since last four days, they said.

He was cremated on Monday, they said. Dr Singh had obtained the MBBS degree from the Khyber Medical College in 1980 and was decorated with a gold medal by former president Zia-ul Haq.

He started his career as a medical officer in the Nowshera district hospital in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and stayed in the district for three decades. He retired as a deputy medical superintendent four years ago. His ancestral village was Pirbaba Badshah Kalay in Buner district.

Dr Singh was famous for his honesty and he used to provide free treatment to poor patients. He is survived by his wife, two sons - Dr Gurmeet kumar and Dr Jaitan Kumar - and daughter Dr Sweety. Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan said that Singh's son Dr Jaitan Kumar is the head of the district corona cubic response team.

Dr Kumar was tested positive for coronavirus and officials believe Dr Singh might have contracted the disease from his son or during interaction with patients at his private clinic. Leaders of the minority Sikh community - Suresh Kumar and Ashok Kumar - paid rich tributes to Dr Singh and praised his services for the society.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients rose at 73,868 with 10,027 cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa..