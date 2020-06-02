Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:35 IST
EXPLAINER-Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a logistics centre run by one of South Korea's largest online shopping companies has raised concerns over whether the virus can be transmitted by package deliveries. WHO'S BEEN INFECTED?

More than 117 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the warehouse near Seoul owned by e-commerce giant Coupang facility. No cases have been related to deliveries and South Korean health officials have played down the chance of infection from packages. While infection from touching surfaces of boxes or bubble wraps couriered by an infected logistics centre worker would be concerning, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said transmission in this manner was unlikely.

"There has been no precedent of a global transmission so far from delivered packages," Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing. But health authorities and infectious disease experts have not ruled out the possibility of infection if a person touches their eyes, nose or mouth after contact with a contaminated package.

CONTAMINATED SURFACES The World Health Organization (WHO) has cited laboratory research that found the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could persist for up to 24 hours on cardboard and 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel.

Kim Woo-joo, a professor of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital, said the virus could also survive on surfaces like bubble wrap. "The virus can last up to 24 hours on cardboards and over three days on hard surfaces like stainless steel. There is no research on bubble wraps yet, but it could be between a cardboard and a stainless steel," he said.

SPEEDY DELIVERY DANGERS? Many of South Korea's e-commerce brands are known for their less-than-24-hour "bullet delivery". Both Coupang and Market Kurly, which have reported infections from their logistics centres, provide fast grocery delivery services.

This could raise the risk of spreading the virus, as packages don't sit for long, some experts said. "We should take into account the temperature and the humidity of the package, but there is a possibility of infection as they pack it overnight," said Shin Hyoung-shik, president of the Korean Society for Zoonoses, a leading expert in infectious diseases.

However, Ki Mo-ran, professor of cancer control and population health at the National Cancer Center, said it was not so easy to contaminate packaging, and people should be safe as long as they wash their hands. "Just a small amount of virus is not that contagious ... the handles of a public restroom could be more dangerous."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four police shot in violent protests after Trump vows to bring in U.S. military

Four St Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the U.S. military to halt the spreading clashes. Trump...

CM Office in Secretariat building closed for three days after Uttarakhand cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Ministers office in the Secretariat building here has been closed for three days after one of the Cabinet Ministers in Uttarkhand government tested positive for coronavirus. State government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan...

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists

The euro inched slightly lower on Tuesday as the dollar gained some strength, though the pair remained close to an 11-week high as investors maintained their hope in a global economic recovery post coronavirus.The optimistic mood persisted ...

Amsterdam anti-racism rally criticised for lack of social distancing

Amsterdams mayor faced criticism from politicians and health experts on Tuesday after thousands of demonstrators packed the city centre for an anti-racism rally in violation of social distancing rules put in place to ward off the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020