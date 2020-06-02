Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-As home working takes root, are U.S. suburbs poised for post-virus revival?

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:31 IST
FEATURE-As home working takes root, are U.S. suburbs poised for post-virus revival?
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

New Jersey realtor Peter Engelmann says he got his first COVID-19 "exodus call" in early March from a New Yorker who ended up buying a three-bedroom suburban house.

With New York City's coronavirus lockdown confining many residents to tiny apartments for nearly three months, experts think post-pandemic life could see a wave of migration to roomier homes in the suburbs. "They want open space, they want to be able to barbecue. They want to get out and stretch their legs and not be worried they're going to be contaminated," Engelmann told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

He has noticed a surge in interest in his sales patch, an area of rolling hills dotted with small towns about 40 miles (65 km) west of Manhattan. "I'm on fire. This could possibly be my best year," he said.

Ultimately, however, property analysts say a suburban renaissance depends on how many companies allow their staff to keep working remotely after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. "If employers a year out say it was an interesting experiment but we benefit from people being eyeball to eyeball because we want the collaboration, then I think you're going to start to see this swing the other way," said Jeffrey Otteau, a real estate analyst in the New York City area.

"But if employers decide to retain this flexibility over the longer term ... we're going to see the continued urban flight and renewed economic growth in suburban places."

'GET OUT OF THE CITY'

A recent nationwide Harris poll showed almost 40% of urban dwellers would consider moving to less populated areas, and a slightly higher number said they had been browsing online for properties. Two-thirds of respondents in a recent survey by Zillow, an online real estate site, said they would consider moving if they had the flexibility to work from home.

"Everyone seems to be talking about wanting to get out of the city," said Debra Ross, another suburban New Jersey real estate agent. "I don't believe we've all seen this crazy surge yet, but I think everyone's anticipating it will happen."

Two-thirds of Americans have worked remotely since the coronavirus crisis peaked in March, according to a Gallup Panel poll, although other research has shown that only about a third of U.S. jobs could be done entirely from home. New York state is the U.S. region hardest-hit by COVID-19, accounting for about 24,000 of the country's nearly 104,000 deaths, mostly in and near New York City.

Most Americans now working from home have said they want to keep doing so, according to a survey conducted in April by staffing specialists Robert Half International. Companies including Twitter have said already that some of their employees will be able to work from home indefinitely.

Facebook has said that within a decade as many as half of its more than 48,000 staff members would work remotely.

GREENER REGIONS

Following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, many New York City residents and companies relocated to suburban areas. But the trend was reversed after the 2008 recession, when massive government funds were used to bolster Wall Street firms, bringing new jobs to the city.

For now, people who want to leave the city for greener regions are hampered by persistent lockdown restrictions, said Sylvia Ehrlich, head of The Intrepid New Yorker relocation consultancy. U.S. home sales logged their biggest drop in nearly 10 years in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic upended the labor market and broader economy, plunging almost 18%.

"There's a pent-up group of people from the city that are looking to buy outside the city and they can't," Ehrlich said. "I've heard a lot of young couples say the city's lost its spark," she said. "If it doesn't have that energy, that excitement, they're saying 'why am I paying this premium?'"

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

German minister hopes "legitimate" U.S. protests will have an impact

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described as understandable and legitimate protests spreading across the United States following the death of a black man in police custody, adding that authorities there must act to support press freedom....

Violence against journalists covering George Floyd protests in US cities increase

Dozens of journalists covering the protests in US cities over the death of African American man George Floyd have claimed that they have been beaten, chased and even shot at. There have been at least 100 reports of violence against journali...

Uber resumes airport transportation service in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has resumed services in the city enabling riders reach airport following the resumption of domestic air service in the country. Riders would be able to access UberGo, Premier and...

Following are foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-Americans custodial death Washington President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020