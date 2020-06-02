Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNICEF’s airlift of health supplies arrives at Liberia to COVID-19 response

The shipment is part of the trilateral agreement through which UNICEF will support the delivery of essential emergency supplies to the Ministry of Health within the framework of the World Bank-financed COVID-19 Emergency Response Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monrovia | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:16 IST
UNICEF’s airlift of health supplies arrives at Liberia to COVID-19 response
"This is the first air shipment to Liberia since the COVID-19 outbreak," said Laila O. Gad, UNICEF Representative in Liberia. Image Credit: ANI

UNICEF's first airlift of vital health supplies arrived at Roberts International Airport loaded with 14 metric tonnes of supplies funded by the World Bank to support the response of the Government of Liberia to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Emergency Response in Liberia aims to mitigate and contain the transmission of COVID-19, ensure adequate management of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and to strengthen the laboratory network systems for COVID-19 detection and other infectious diseases. The response will also support healthcare workers and families affected by COVID-19 and strengthen coordination among partners for the COVID-19 response.

The shipment is part of the trilateral agreement through which UNICEF will support the delivery of essential emergency supplies to the Ministry of Health within the framework of the World Bank-financed COVID-19 Emergency Response Project.

"We are grateful to our partnership with the World Bank and UNICEF in Liberia, for the possibility of organizing a much vital delivery of emergency supplies in a short period. This shipment will enable us to address some of the gaps and needs within the health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the supplies will also help protect our health workers who are risking themselves trying to protect us all," said Dr Wilhelmina S. Jallah, Minister of Health

The first shipment of supplies included oxygen concentrators, assorted pharmaceuticals, protective equipment for health caregivers and other health equipment to be available to health facilities and communities where there is a need.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Liberia, the World Bank and UNICEF are working closely with the government and partners on community sensitization, provision of WASH equipment and strengthening of Public Health capacities.

"This is the first air shipment to Liberia since the COVID-19 outbreak," said Laila O. Gad, UNICEF Representative in Liberia. "We are grateful for the support from our partners to ensure that even amidst the crisis, essential supplies are available to respond to the affected population in Liberia, including children and their families."

Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic builds on the lessons learnt from the Ebola response which demonstrated the effectiveness of investing in community structures in order to strengthen programmatic interventions by leveraging existing community structures across programmatic areas. Also, it takes into consideration the importance of continuing the provision of basic health services.

In many countries including Liberia, the COVID-19 outbreak is creating significant additional pressure on the already overburdened social service delivery systems, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of affected populations.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

CORONAVIRUS RELATED CONTENT

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States ... httpstmsnrt.rs2WTOZDR GRAPHIC-Tracking the global spread of the coronavirus ... httpstmsnrt.rs3aIRuz7GRAPHIC-Tracking the novel coronavirus in the U.S. httpstmsnrt.rs2w7hX9...

Protests over Floyd's death expose raw race relations worldwide

Images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of African-American George Floyd who then died have sparked angry protests from Amsterdam to Nairobi, but they also expose deeper grievances among demonstrators over strained race relati...

Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Nisarga in Alibaug in Maharashtras Raigaddistrict, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfallsince evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in thenightMet updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mum...

Mizoram guv to donate 30 pc of salary for 6 months to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday committed 30 per of his gross salary for a period of six months to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Raj Bhavan officials said. They said 30 per cent of the governors salary is slight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020