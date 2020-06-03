Soccer-Austria Vienna lead relegation group as Austrian Bundesliga re-starts

Austria Vienna beat Admira Moedling 1-0 in the Austrian Bundesliga's relegation group on Tuesday as the league resumed after a two-and-a-half-month suspension amid the COVID-19 crisis. Football resumed in Austria last Friday when Salzburg won the Austrian Cup and the league sprung back to life with three relegation group games played without spectators on Tuesday.

Midfielder Dominik Fitz scored the only goal in the 67th minute to put Austria Vienna on 15 points. They lead second-placed Rheindorf Altach, who had also started the relegation group on 12 points, by two points after Altach drew 1-1 at Mattersburg.

St Poelten demolished WSG Tirol 5-0 courtesy of a Cory Burke hat-trick to move up to third on 11 points. The team finishing first will qualify for the Europa League playoffs and the side ending up last will be relegated.

To get through the fixture schedule by the first week of July, matches will be held every three days. There were still 10 rounds to play in the championship where the 12 teams have been split into two groups -- the championship group, consisting of teams who finished the regular season in the top six, and the relegation group, involving the bottom six teams.