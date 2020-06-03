Left Menu
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 03-06-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 10:12 IST
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no deaths
Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus infection and no new deaths, bringing the country's total to 3,084 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new case is a 26-year-old Thai man who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus task force.

There are 2,968 patients who have recovered.

