Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharp decline in emergency visits seen in early days of coronavirus pandemic -U.S. study

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:06 IST
Sharp decline in emergency visits seen in early days of coronavirus pandemic -U.S. study

Emergency department visits fell 42% across the United States during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic compared to the same period last year, according to a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The steepest declines in emergency department visits, from the start of 2020 through May 30, were seen in children younger than 14 and women, and in the northeast region that includes New York and New Jersey, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. The proportion of infectious disease-related visits, including for general symptoms, pneumonia not caused by tuberculosis and for respiratory failure, was four times higher during the early pandemic period.

But the number of visits for chest pain, heart attacks and other medical issues not related to the virus fell sharply, suggesting people were delaying care for conditions that might be fatal if left untreated, researchers said in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report. Previous reports in May highlighted a rise in deaths https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-casualties/nyc-deaths-from-non-covid-causes-rise-over-5000-above-normal-rate-cdc-idUSKBN22N2H3 from causes other than COVID-19 in New York City, and a drop in child vaccination rates https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-children/pandemic-related-vaccination-drop-raises-concern-about-u-s-measles-outbreak-idUSKBN22U2ZY, as people avoided hospitals for fear exposure to the coronavirus.

The findings suggest COVID-19 has altered use of the emergency department, and that people who lack access to primary care and telemedicine might be disproportionately affected, the researchers said. They recommend healthcare systems continue addressing concerns of infection risk in hospital emergency departments and expand the use of virtual visits during the pandemic.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans blast FBI Russia probe as Rosenstein defends Mueller

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBIs probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday, but failed to get a key witness to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation was unfounded...

Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyds neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time will level charges against three other officers at the scene, a newspaper report...

Possibility of imposing lockdown on house of COVID-19 patient than sealing entire area: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakhar on Wednesday said that he will take up an issue before a high-powered committee on COVID-19 to find out the possibility of imposing lockdown on a particular house of the person infected wi...

Soccer-One positive result at Spurs in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed a person from the club had tested positive for COVID-19, the only positive result in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier Leagues restart on June 17.The club said in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhots...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020