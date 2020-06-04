Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Germany's stimulus package helps consumers and companies

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 03:48 IST
FACTBOX-Germany's stimulus package helps consumers and companies

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition on Wednesday agreed on a stimulus package worth 130 billion euros ($146 billion) to help companies and workers in Europe's largest economy recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic. Below are the facts and figures on the main measures:

PUSH FOR CONSUMPTION - Valued-added tax is reduced temporarily from July 1 until Dec. 31 to 16% from 19% for all goods, including cars. The reduced valued-added tax rate, which applies for some products such as food, is cut to 5% from 7%. This costs 20 billion euros.

- Parents will get a cash handout of 300 euros per child. This costs 4.3 billion euros. SOCIAL SECURITY

- The government stabilises the social security system, which includes public health care and unemployment aid, with a cash injection of 5.3 billion euros in 2020 and additional funds in 2021. This helps both companies and employees by keeping their social contributions below the 40% threshold of income. LOWER ENERGY PRICES

- The government lowers the renewable energy surcharge and with it the electricity bill in 2021 and 2022. This costs 11 billion euros for both years combined. TAX RELIEF

- The package includes several tax-relief measures for companies such as an expansion of tax loss carry-forwards and degressive depreciation for investments. This costs federal and state governments 8 billion euros. AID FOR SMALL COMPANIES

- To ensure the survival of small- and medium-sized companies, up to 25 billion euros are made available from June to August to make up for virus-related losses of sales. The aid will be financed with unused funds from the first rescue package agreed in March. HELP FOR CULTURAL AND NON-PROFIT ORGANISATIONS

- The government makes available 1.9 billion euros to help cultural and non-profit organisations survive the virus-related closures of theatre, cinemas, operas and other institutions. STRUGGLING TOWNS

- The government will help municipalities by shouldering a larger part of housing costs for the unemployed and by compensating for a plunge in local trade tax revenues. This will cost the federal government some 10 billion euros. SCHOOLING AND DAY CARE

- The 16 state governments will get 3 billion euros to improve and expand kindergartens and other day-care facilities as well as full-time day schools. E-CARS AND CHARGING STATIONS

- The government doubles its share of the existing purchase incentive for electric cars and hybrid cars. This means Berlin now pays a grant of 6,000 euros for a purely electric car. In addition, car manufacturers grant a subsidy of 3,000 euros. The measure applies for cars worth up to 40,000 euros. - The motor vehicle tax is also being reformed so that owners of gas guzzlers such as SUVs will pay higher taxes. From January 2021, owners of cars with emissions of more than 95 grams of CO2 will gradually pay more taxes.

- To further boost e-mobility, existing programs to build charging stations and support battery cell production are expanded by 2.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8903 euros)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Trump not considering sanctions on China's Xi over Hong Kong

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over Beijings push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.Trump on Friday ordered his administra...

Handling of street protests creates crisis for Pentagon boss

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is facing the most politically charged crisis of his tenure, criticized for calling protester-filled streets a military battle space and accused of failing to keep the military out of politics. At the same time,...

Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday to remove one of the countrys premier monuments to the Confederacy, a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee along Richmonds prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020