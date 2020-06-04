AstraZeneca eyes over 2 billion doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine after deals

AstraZeneca eyes over 2 billion doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine after dealsReuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:56 IST
Britain's AstraZeneca said on Thursday it would now be able to supply more than two billion doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, thanks to a string of manufacturing deals including one with CEPI.
The company said it reached an agreement worth $750 million with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi to produce 300 million doses of the shot, AZD1222, and another with the Serum Institute of India to supply one billion doses for low and middle-income countries.
