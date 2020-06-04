Protesters should "highly consider" getting COVID-19 tests, U.S. official says

Protesters particularly in cities that have struggled to control the novel coronavirus should "highly consider" getting tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday.

"Those individuals that have partaken in these peaceful protests or have been out protesting, and particularly if they're in metropolitan areas that really haven't controlled the outbreak...we really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated and get tested," Robert Redfield, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a U.S. House of Representatives committee.

Redfield also said the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to be a close colleague in public health efforts. President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. will end its relationship with the WHO over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.