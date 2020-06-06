Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian wedding party fuelled new COVID-19 surge, President Rouhani says

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:26 IST
Iranian wedding party fuelled new COVID-19 surge, President Rouhani says
President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A wedding party contributed to a new surge in coronavirus infections in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday but insisted the country had no option but to keep its economy open despite warnings of a second wave of the epidemic. Iran, which has been gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, has reported a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent days. Thursday's toll of 3,574 new cases was the highest since February when the outbreak was first reported.

"At one location, we witnessed a peak in this epidemic, the source of which was a wedding that caused problems for the people, health workers and losses to the economy and the country's health system," Rouhani said on state TV. He did not say when or where the wedding took place. New cases dipped to 2,886 on Friday, bringing Iran's total cases to more than 167,000, with over 8,000 deaths.

Health officials have been warning of a second wave of the outbreak, but say a reason for the surge in new cases could be wider testing. One official said about 70% of the new cases in Tehran were among those who had traveled outside the capital in recent days. Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of COVID-19 but authorities are concerned that measures to limit public and economic life to contain the virus could wreck an already economy already reeling under international sanctions.

"In these circumstances, we have no other choice that is, there is no second option," Rouhani added. "We have to work, our factories have to be active, our shops have to be open, and there has to be movement in the country as far as it is necessary." Iranian universities reopened on Saturday after being closed for more than three and a half months, state media reported. Nurseries will reopen in a week's time when Koran and languages classes will also resume, Rouhani said.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...

One more arrested in gang rape of woman

One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday. With this six people, including the husband, have...

Australia, Asia protests embrace 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Thousands took to the streets across Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul to support U.S. protests against police brutality, while demonstrations were expected around Europe in the coming hours. The rolling, global prot...

3 ED officials, 2 contractual staff test positive for COVID-19 in ED headquarters; building sealed

Out of the five persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate ED situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market three are ED officials and two are contractual staff members, said ED sources. The bui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020