20 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, tally stand at 157

Twenty people, who had recently returned from Mumbai and Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 157, an official said on Saturday. Fourteen of the fresh cases were reported from Kangpokpi district, a total of six from Pherzawl and Churachandpur, a statement issued by COVID-19 Common Control Room said. In Kangpokpi, the patients, all men, were quarantined after they returned from Delhi recently, it said, adding that they have been shifted to a hospital. Those who have tested positive in Pherzawl and Churachandpur had returned from Mumbai.

Of the total 157 COVID-19 patients in the state, 105 are active and 52 have recovered, the official said. Eleven people were discharged from hospitals during the day after they recovered, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the State Psychological Support Team launched a round the clock helpline for the frontline workers to help them cope with the physical and psychological strain.