Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS provided 55,000 tele-consultations, 10,609 non-COVID-19 admissions during lockdown

As far as COVID-19 treatment is concerned, 2,301 admissions were recorded at its Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre and National Cancer Institute-India (NCI) in Jhajjar, AIIMS chief spokesperson Dr Aarti Vij said.On an average, around 800 coronavirus-infected patients were at the AIIMS daily, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:38 IST
AIIMS provided 55,000 tele-consultations, 10,609 non-COVID-19 admissions during lockdown

The premier AIIMS hospital here has provided 55,000 tele-consultations to follow-up patients to reduce the need for them to visit the facility during the coronavirus-forced lockdown and registered 10,609 non-COVID-19 admissions between March 25 and May 31. As far as COVID-19 treatment is concerned, 2,301 admissions were recorded at its Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre and National Cancer Institute-India (NCI) in Jhajjar, AIIMS chief spokesperson Dr Aarti Vij said.

On an average, around 800 coronavirus-infected patients were at the AIIMS daily, she said. It has been over two months that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has shut its OPD services and curtailed all elective surgeries so as to redirect its resources to fight the pandemic. Between March 25 and May 31 the hospital has attended to 12,746 patients at its emergency/casualty facility and performed 4,083 surgeries including major, minor and special procedures, Dr Vij said. "The hospital has been at the forefront in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic providing treatment to infected individuals at its two dedicated facilities --- Trauma Centre and NCI Jhajjar -- for the last two months. However, non-COVID patients are also being attended to with equal importance," she said.

Also, around 1,800 COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients were provided dialysis during this period, the AIIMS spokesperson said. She also said that 11,218 AIIMS employees including medical, para-medical, office and other support staff were trained on infection control practices after the onset of the pandemic. "Various information, education and communication (IEC) activities have been undertaken at the institute for spreading awareness about COVID-19 and training for capacity building," Dr Vij said.

Around 40 videos on various topics such as 'Stay Home and Stay Safe', hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19, and stigma related to the infection have been produced and uploaded on the website of the AIIMS and the Union health ministry. Besides, several webnairs on a plethora of topics ranging from management of COVID-19 and post-natal care during the pandemic have been conducted till between March 25 and May 31.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish police investigating shots fired in suspected robbery at shopping mall

Swedish police said on Wednesday they were investigating reports of gunshots having been fired at a shopping mall in the Stockholm suburb of Kista in what they believed was an attempted robbery.Police said it was responding to calls that sh...

Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan thank fans for loving 'Parineeta' as it clocks 15 years

As their superhit film Parineeta clocked 15 years today, actors Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan thanked their fans for showering love on the movie. Both the lead actors of the Pradeep Sarkar directorial posted several stills from the film on so...

'Overwhelmed, full of gratitude': Yuvraj Singh to fans as #MissYouYuvi trends on Twitter

As Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, the former all-rounder wrote a heartfelt message for his fans, saying that he is overwhelmed and full of gratitude for all the love and support the...

Install LED boards at major health facilities to display bed availability: Delhi LG to chief secy

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to ensure installation of LED boards at all major health facilities to display bed availability, charges and details of persons to be contacted for admission. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020