Nepal's coronavirus cases jump to 4,364

The official said that 90 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recovered patients to 674.So far, 4,055 males and 309 females have been infected with the coronavirus, Gautam said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:38 IST
Nepal’s coronavirus cases on Wednesday reached 4,364 with 279 people testing positive for the contagion in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Out of the 279 new patients, 257 are males while 22 females, said Jageshwar Gautam, the Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson, during an update on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 4,364 with 279 new patients, he said, adding that 15 people have so far lost their lives due to the disease. The official said that 90 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recovered patients to 674.

So far, 4,055 males and 309 females have been infected with the coronavirus, Gautam said. The total number of active patients undergoing treatment at various hospitals stands at 3,675, he said.

So far, Polymerase Chain Reaction tests have been conducted on 110,774 people across the country, he added..

