Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to extend virus guidelines on prevention, sanitation

South Korea will extend its prevention and sanitation guidelines against the coronavirus until daily new infections drop to single digits, the health minister said on Friday, failing which he warned of a return to tough social distancing measures. The announcement came as such cases persist in the mid-double digits following a series of new clusters in the area around Seoul, the capital, with 56 new cases on Thursday taking the national tally to 12,003, and 277 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:08 IST
S.Korea to extend virus guidelines on prevention, sanitation

South Korea will extend its prevention and sanitation guidelines against the coronavirus until daily new infections drop to single digits, the health minister said on Friday, failing which he warned of a return to tough social distancing measures.

The announcement came as such cases persist in the mid-double digits following a series of new clusters in the area around Seoul, the capital, with 56 new cases on Thursday taking the national tally to 12,003, and 277 deaths. Authorities will review whether to return to intensive social distancing if daily infections hover in that range, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing.

"These guidelines are aimed at cutting the series of infections centered in the Seoul area that could result in a return to social distancing," he said. More than 96% of new infections were in the Seoul metropolitan area in the last two weeks, he added. Of Thursday's new cases, 42 were from the Seoul area.

South Korea has limited gatherings and recorded every visitor to eight high-risk facilities, such as nightclubs and bars, since May 29, Park said. Tough social distancing rules will be considered if 50 daily infections persist for more than two weeks, depending on the number of new outbreak clusters, Park added.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. )

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American soil scientist wins prestigious World Food Prize

Indian-American soil scientist Dr Rattan Lal has won the prestigious World Food Prize, considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in agriculture, in recognition of his contribution to increase the global food supply by helping small farme...

Australia's crime regulator may broaden Westpac child exploitation lawsuit

Australias financial crime regulator may add additional breaches of anti-money laundering laws related to suspected child exploitation transactions to its lawsuit against Westpac Banking Corp, the bank said on Friday.In a bombshell lawsuit ...

USA Hockey cancels women's 2020 High-Performance Centres

USA Field Hockey and the womens High-Performance Coaching Staff have decided to cancel the 2020 High-Performance Centres for the womens team owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to run from April through May, the eight re...

97-year-old Agra man recovers from COVID-19, DM hails him as 'ray of hope'

A nonagenarian man from Agra has recovered from COVID-19, with the local authorities saying the recuperation has come as a ray of hope for the novel coronavirus patients. The 1923-born man name withheld was discharged on Wednesday from a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020