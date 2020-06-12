Left Menu
Norway lifts travel restrictions to Finland, Iceland and a Swedish island

Norway will assess the public health situation of each region in the Nordics separately and will review its travel advice every fortnight, starting June 15, said Solberg. Gotland, a Baltic island with close to 60,000 inhabitants, is the only Swedish region Norway will allow Norwegians to travel to without having to undergo a ten-day quarantine when going home.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Norway will allow travel to and from Finland, Iceland and the Swedish island of Gotland from June 15, but is maintaining existing travel restrictions imposed on mainland Sweden due to its higher level of COVID-19 cases. Denmark, Finland and Norway have lifted some of the travel restrictions they imposed to slow the novel coronavirus pandemic, but they have kept most of the ones imposed on Sweden, the richest and most populous of the Nordics.

Leaving most of Sweden out of the arrangements breaks with long-standing close cooperation between the Nordic countries, and goes against the wishes of the European Commission, which wants to lift by June 15 the internal borders in the Schengen travel area, which in normal times has no borders. "I think we need to be honest and say that in the Nordics this is something of a difficult issue at the moment," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

"At the same time we have a good conversation about how we're doing it, and the fact that we're applying objective criteria has been met with understanding," she said. Norway will assess the public health situation of each region in the Nordics separately and will review its travel advice every fortnight, starting June 15, said Solberg.

Gotland, a Baltic island with close to 60,000 inhabitants, is the only Swedish region Norway will allow Norwegians to travel to without having to undergo a ten-day quarantine when going home. Sweden, which is often resented by its smaller neighbors as the "Big Brother" of the Nordics, has adopted fewer restrictions and by June 10, Sweden's COVID-19 deaths were 4,717 - four times the number in the other Nordic countries combined.

It also comes out amid renewed concerns about the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 contaminations, with a record daily increase in India and warnings against complacency in Europe. The initial wave of transmission has passed its peak in all European countries apart from Poland and Sweden, a report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed on Friday.

