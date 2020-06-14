In a sign of concerns around the world about a fresh wave of the coronavirus, a Beijing district put itself on a "wartime" footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events after a cluster of infections centred around a major wholesale market.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.78 million people have been reported infected around the world and 428,995 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0400 GMT on Saturday.

* Britain's government will review its two-metre social distancing rule as a matter of urgency as it tries to help the country's economy recover from a 25% collapse after the onset of the coronavirus crisis, finance minister Rishi Sunak said. * The safety of tourists is a top priority for Greece as it opens its airports to foreign visitors, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday on a visit to the popular holiday island of Santorini.

* Russia reported 8,835 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections nationwide to 528,964. The authorities said 119 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,948. * Chanting "We are culture", matadors and bullfighting supporters demonstrated on Saturday across Spain, seeking government support for the sector after the pandemic halted its season.

AMERICAS * Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid controversy over the country's figures for deaths from the pandemic.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 coronavirus cases, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625. * The top U.S. infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, cautioned that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centres and nightclubs, officials said, despite recording increases in new infections.

* India, now the fourth worst-affected country in the world, reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, adding 11,458 confirmed infections and taking its total count to more than 300,000, according to data from the federal health ministry. * Police in Nepal arrested 10 people, including seven foreigners, as demonstrations against the government's handling of the pandemic continued with hundreds of protesters gathering in the capital city Kathmandu, officials said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

* Egypt confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts. In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential coronavirus vaccine, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic. * New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from COVID-19 as some experts had feared.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Germany plans to make 500 million euros ($563 million) available to firms to prevent a collapse in company training and apprenticeships due to the coronavirus crisis, a document seen by Reuters showed.

* Canadian oil sands companies have shelved nearly C$2 billion in green initiatives in a cost-cutting drive to weather the pandemic, a reversal in some of their commitments to reduce emissions and clean up their dirty-oil image.