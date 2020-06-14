Health News Roundup: Tokyo confirms 47 new coronavirus cases; Philippines reports 539 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Tokyo confirms 47 new coronavirus cases on Sunday: TV Asahi

Tokyo confirmed 47 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide in late May. The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said. AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic. The contract is for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, the company said on Saturday, adding that it was looking to expand the manufacturing of the vaccine, which it said it would provide for no profit during the pandemic.

Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

Australia's two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centers, and nightclubs, officials said on Sunday, despite recording increases in new infections. New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state, said that from July 1, a 50 person limit on indoor venues such as restaurants and churches would be scrapped, so long as the venues observed a one person per four square meter rule.

Philippines reports 539 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths

The Philippines reported 539 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,930. The Department of Health also recorded 14 additional fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 1,088.

Delhi to use 500 railway coaches as hospital facilities to fight coronavirus

India's federal government said on Sunday it will provide New Delhi's city authorities with 500 railway coaches that will be equipped to care for coronavirus patients, after a surge in the number of cases led to a shortage of hospital beds. The coaches will increase Delhi's capacity by 8,000 beds, home minister Amit Shah said on Twitter after a meeting with the capital's chief minister.

New wave of COVID-19 cases from Beijing market spreads to Liaoning

After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease. There had been almost no new cases in the city for almost two months until the infection was reported on June 12, and since then the total number has climbed to 51, including eight more in the first seven hours of Sunday.

Russia reports 8,835 new coronavirus cases, 119 deaths in last 24 hours

Russia reported 8,835 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the number of infections nationwide to 528,964. The authorities said 119 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,948.

Indonesia reports 857 new coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths

Indonesia reported 857 new coronavirus infections and 43 more deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 38,277 and fatalities to 2,134, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. Yurianto said 755 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 14,531.

U.S. CDC reports 2,038,344 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 12 versus its previous report on Friday.

Britain urgently reviewing distancing rules, could ease quarantine

Britain is urgently reviewing its social distancing rule and might be able to relax quarantine for travelers to help its economy recover from a coronavirus crisis collapse, the country's finance minister Rishi Sunak said. Progress in tackling the coronavirus pandemic meant Britain was able to take a "fresh look" at the two-meter rule, which many employers have said will make it harder to get back up to speed after the lockdown, Sunak said on Sunday.